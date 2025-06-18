Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal Sports Star Awards hold their 50th AGM with Emer Gallagher joining the committee

The Donegal Sports Star Awards committee held its 50th Annual General Meeting in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Tuesday evening.

It was an opportunity to reflect back on a hugely successful function last January which was attended by over 600 guests and to continue planning for the 20250 awards which will be the big 50th anniversary event. Work has begun on a booklet to mark five decades of honouring the stars of Donegal sport. The first Donegal Sports Star Awards was held on the 26th of November 1976 in the Milford Inn. The 18 winners from that year are set to be honoured as part of the anniversary celebrations.

In her address Chairperson Grace Boyle thanked the committee members for their hard work and expertise in ensuring that the 49th Donegal Sports Star Awards maintained the high standards of previous years with a full house again in the Mount Errigal Hotel. She also thanked Donegal County Council for their continued sponsorship of the event. “I would first of all like to thank everyone of the committee members for their input in making the last Donegal Sports Star Awards such a great function. I would like to thank our exclusive sponsor Donegal County Council for their continued backing of the event. I also want to acknowledge Terry McEniff and the staff at the Mount Errigal Hotel for the professional manner in which they planned and catered for the huge numbers that attended our function” Ms Boyle said.

The Chairperson also acknowledged the contributions made by Gerry Davenport, Seamus Curran and Sylvester Maguire during their respective terms on the Committee. She also welcomed Emer Gallagher on to the Committee. Emer is a former Donegal GAA senior footballer and currently works with TG4 Sport covering Gaelic Games. All the main officers were returned unanimously during Tuesday’s evening’s AGM. The Donegal Sports Star Awards committee for 2025 includes Grace Boyle (Chairperson), Paul Callaghan (Vice- Chairperson), May Logue (Secretary), Paul McDaid (Assistant-Secretary), Patrick McLaughlin and Bartley McGlynn (Joint Treasurers), Declan Kerr (Media Officer) and committee members Alma Kavanagh, Nancy McNamee, Paula McGarvey, Patsy McGonagle, Daire Bonnar, Emer Gallagher, Darran Nash and Neil Martin. Fr. Michael Sweeney is the Honorary President.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HIQA
News, Audio

HIQA to review inspection procedure following RTÉ Investigates programme

18 June 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

14 officers injured during Derry disorder last night

18 June 2025
Disability
News

€273,430 allocated to support people with disabilities in Donegal

18 June 2025
Rally Bridge
News, Audio

Gardai launch their Donegal International Rally Policing Plan on Lifford Bridge

18 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

HIQA
News, Audio

HIQA to review inspection procedure following RTÉ Investigates programme

18 June 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

14 officers injured during Derry disorder last night

18 June 2025
Disability
News

€273,430 allocated to support people with disabilities in Donegal

18 June 2025
Rally Bridge
News, Audio

Gardai launch their Donegal International Rally Policing Plan on Lifford Bridge

18 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 June 2025
ward
News, Audio

Public transport infrastructure in Donegal needs significant investment – Ward

18 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube