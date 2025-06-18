Donegal Sports Star Awards hold their 50th AGM with Emer Gallagher joining the committee

The Donegal Sports Star Awards committee held its 50th Annual General Meeting in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Tuesday evening.

It was an opportunity to reflect back on a hugely successful function last January which was attended by over 600 guests and to continue planning for the 20250 awards which will be the big 50th anniversary event. Work has begun on a booklet to mark five decades of honouring the stars of Donegal sport. The first Donegal Sports Star Awards was held on the 26th of November 1976 in the Milford Inn. The 18 winners from that year are set to be honoured as part of the anniversary celebrations.

In her address Chairperson Grace Boyle thanked the committee members for their hard work and expertise in ensuring that the 49th Donegal Sports Star Awards maintained the high standards of previous years with a full house again in the Mount Errigal Hotel. She also thanked Donegal County Council for their continued sponsorship of the event. “I would first of all like to thank everyone of the committee members for their input in making the last Donegal Sports Star Awards such a great function. I would like to thank our exclusive sponsor Donegal County Council for their continued backing of the event. I also want to acknowledge Terry McEniff and the staff at the Mount Errigal Hotel for the professional manner in which they planned and catered for the huge numbers that attended our function” Ms Boyle said.

The Chairperson also acknowledged the contributions made by Gerry Davenport, Seamus Curran and Sylvester Maguire during their respective terms on the Committee. She also welcomed Emer Gallagher on to the Committee. Emer is a former Donegal GAA senior footballer and currently works with TG4 Sport covering Gaelic Games. All the main officers were returned unanimously during Tuesday’s evening’s AGM. The Donegal Sports Star Awards committee for 2025 includes Grace Boyle (Chairperson), Paul Callaghan (Vice- Chairperson), May Logue (Secretary), Paul McDaid (Assistant-Secretary), Patrick McLaughlin and Bartley McGlynn (Joint Treasurers), Declan Kerr (Media Officer) and committee members Alma Kavanagh, Nancy McNamee, Paula McGarvey, Patsy McGonagle, Daire Bonnar, Emer Gallagher, Darran Nash and Neil Martin. Fr. Michael Sweeney is the Honorary President.