Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

€273,430 allocated to support people with disabilities in Donegal

Two accessibility projects in Donegal will benefit from a total of €273,430 to support people with disabilities, according to Senator Nikki Bradley.

Almost €139,000 has been allocated to the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation.

Shine Drama, Music and Dance was allocated over €134,400 and will cater to people in Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

Senator Bradley says the projects will offer new and exciting opportunities for people with disabilities in Donegal to show their talents and abilities and to reach their true potential.

Meanwhile, more than €30,000 has been announced to fund six projects in Donegal supporting adults with unmet literacy needs.

They include the Letterkenny Community Mapping initiative, the Growing Without Limits initiative, and the Manage My Home Financial Literacy initiative.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

14 officers injured during Derry disorder last night

18 June 2025
Disability
News

€273,430 allocated to support people with disabilities in Donegal

18 June 2025
Rally Bridge
News, Audio

Gardai launch their Donegal International Rally Policing Plan on Lifford Bridge

18 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

14 officers injured during Derry disorder last night

18 June 2025
Disability
News

€273,430 allocated to support people with disabilities in Donegal

18 June 2025
Rally Bridge
News, Audio

Gardai launch their Donegal International Rally Policing Plan on Lifford Bridge

18 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 June 2025
ward
News, Audio

Public transport infrastructure in Donegal needs significant investment – Ward

18 June 2025
road closed
News

Road closed at Rashedoge, Letterkenny

18 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube