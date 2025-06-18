€273,430 allocated to support people with disabilities in Donegal

Two accessibility projects in Donegal will benefit from a total of €273,430 to support people with disabilities, according to Senator Nikki Bradley.

Almost €139,000 has been allocated to the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation.

Shine Drama, Music and Dance was allocated over €134,400 and will cater to people in Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

Senator Bradley says the projects will offer new and exciting opportunities for people with disabilities in Donegal to show their talents and abilities and to reach their true potential.

Meanwhile, more than €30,000 has been announced to fund six projects in Donegal supporting adults with unmet literacy needs.

They include the Letterkenny Community Mapping initiative, the Growing Without Limits initiative, and the Manage My Home Financial Literacy initiative.