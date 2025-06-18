Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Foyle Hospice sees success in Pathfinder that allows staff to prescribe medication

A recently established Pathfinder has enabled Foyle Hospice staff to prescribe medicine to palliative patients living in their own homes.
It enables specialist palliative care doctors and nurses to directly prescribe, which is then supplied via local community pharmacies.
The Pathfinder ran from September 2024 to March 2025 and enabled more timely access to the supply of palliative medication.
Before the Pathfinder project, specialist palliative care doctors and nurses operating within Foyle Hospice needed to contact the patient’s GP to ask them to prescribe medicines on their behalf.
Hospice prescribers participating in the Pathfinder can now directly write prescriptions, for medicines required urgently or where increased doses of existing medication are needed that can be supplied from a local community pharmacy.
As a result, there has been a reduction in patient waiting times to access medicines, more GP capacity, and patients reaching the end of their life could receive more care at home.
To assist with the wider implementation of the model, the Medicines Optimisation Innovation Centre has independently evaluated the Pathfinder.
A recommendation will be made to incrementally adopt HS21 prescribing into standard practice in all Hospice settings throughout Northern Ireland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

carer
News, Top Stories

Foyle Hospice sees success in Pathfinder that allows staff to prescribe medication

18 June 2025
Screenshot 2025-06-17 173154
News, Top Stories

102% increase in park and stride in Safe Route schools

18 June 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, June 17th

17 June 2025
police
News, Top Stories

13 and 18 year old arrested in connection with unrest in Derry last night

17 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

carer
News, Top Stories

Foyle Hospice sees success in Pathfinder that allows staff to prescribe medication

18 June 2025
Screenshot 2025-06-17 173154
News, Top Stories

102% increase in park and stride in Safe Route schools

18 June 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, June 17th

17 June 2025
police
News, Top Stories

13 and 18 year old arrested in connection with unrest in Derry last night

17 June 2025
bank card shopping spending
News

Derry & Strabane sees largest increase in registered businesses in NI

17 June 2025
deportation
News, Top Stories

Donegal man deported from America after 15 years

17 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube