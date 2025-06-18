Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Government and SF clash in the Dail over rental priorities

Opposition parties claim the Government’s policy on renting will lead to a permanent housing crisis.

Last night, Sinn Féin tabled a series of amendments to the Residential Tenancies Bill, which seeks to extend rent pressure zones to the entire country.

Housing Minister James Browne had told the Dail the government’s intention is to see a significant increase in the supply of rental accomodation.…………….

 

However, Sinn Fein,  supported by the Social Democrats, Labour and others, seeks to implement freezes and caps on rent prices.

Sinn Féin TD Paul Donnelly claims the Housing Minister’s belief that supply will increase doesn’t hold water…….….

 

