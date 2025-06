HIQA is reviewing how it inspects nursing homes, after the findings of an RTÉ Investigates report.

The authority says it’s committed to improving its regulatory processes after serious care issues were uncovered at two homes run by Emeis Ireland.

The company also operated three facilities in Donegal.

It says it will strengthen its oversight, including more robust checks.

HIQA Deputy Chief Inspector Finbar Colfer, says trust needs to be re-built: