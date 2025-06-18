HSE Regional Manager says Sligo remains his preferred location for a surgical hub

The HSE decision to back Sligo as the location for a North West Surgical Hub is not being reviewed.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, HSE Regional Manager Tony Canavan told Greg Hughes he has always believed Sligo is the correct location for a hub, and that remains his recommendation to the minister.

He told Greg Hughes he has had a number of meetings with local politicians, and has been clear and consistent on his position.

Mr Canavan stressed that while he acknowledges the need for investment in Lettekenny to boost surgical capacity, his recommendation continues to be that a hub be developed in Sligo…………

You can hear the full discussion between Tony Canavan and Greg here –