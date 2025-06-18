Public transport infrastructure in Donegal needs significant investment – Ward

Deputy Charles Ward has told the Dáil that people in Donegal are unable to rely on public transport to get them where they need to go.

Speaking during a Dail debate on the public transport experience today, Deputy Ward said the lack of a rail network contributes to chronic traffic issues in Letterkenny and other areas of Donegal.

He said it also puts more pressure on the bus network, and highlighted the need for more public transport infrastructure.

Deputy Ward said older and disabled people can be severely disadvantaged as a result of deficiencies in the system, with people sometimes being left behind because they haven’t booked online………..