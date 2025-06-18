Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Traffic disruptions expected in Derry & Strabane over the coming days

Road users in Strabane and Derry are being warned that there will be disruptions in the coming days due to a number of events.

Tomorrow evening, the Strabane Walk of Hope will be held, while a parade is taking place in the Waterside area of the city on Saturday.

The police released the following statement:
The public is advised of some possible traffic disruption due to a number of events taking place in Derry City & Strabane in coming days.

The Strabane Walk of Hope takes place on Thursday, 19 June, due to start at 8pm. The route is as follows: Melvin Road, over Strabane Bridge onto Market Street, Abercorn Square, Railway Street, Bradley Way, Bridge Street, Strabane Bridge, Upper Main Street, and Meetinghouse Street then over the Strabane footbridge back to Melvin Hall for dispersal no later than 9pm.

On Saturday, 21 June, there is a parade in the Waterside area of the city, with participants scheduled to leave Rossdowney Park at 11am making their way along Glendermott Road, Clooney Terrace, Spencer Road, Craigavon Bridge, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond, Bishop Street, Stable Lane, finishing in Society Street at 12:15 hours.
There is no return parade.

Police will be deployed at some of these events to assist with any traffic issues that arise.

