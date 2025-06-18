Two uninsured cars seized in Gweedore

Two uninsured cars were seized in Gweedore yesterday evening.
As a result, both drivers will now have to appear before the court.
Gardaí are now appealing to motorists to make responsible decisions regarding safety on the road.
