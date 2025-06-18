Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Two uninsured cars seized in Gweedore


Two uninsured cars were seized in Gweedore yesterday evening.

As a result, both drivers will now have to appear before the court.

Gardaí are now appealing to motorists to make responsible decisions regarding safety on the road.

