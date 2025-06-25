Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Belfast High Court ruling on A5 may have implications south of the border – Canning

 

The Chairperson of the cross border A5/N2 Committee says he believes the A5 can be brought back on track, but Stormont Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins will have a difficult task negotiating with Executive colleagues on issues of climate change and emissions.

Donegal Councillor Paul Canning says a close reading of the judgement suggests if the targets referenced in Monday’s judgement are to be met, then there may have to be deals done with other departments to secure reductions elsewhere.

Cllr Canning told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show the judgement could also have implications on this side of the border……………

 

Hear the full interview here –

 

Meanwhile, an updated version of a map noting the locations of deaths on the A5 has been circulating widely on social media since Monday.

The map was first published by Tyrone based Irish News journalist Ryan McAleer nearly 10 years ago, when the number of deaths was 36.

Now, with 57 deaths, the map paints a very stark picture.

Senator Manus Boyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Need for more bus services in South West Donegal raised in the Seanad

25 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 June 2025
castlerock
News

Hazel Stewart refused leave to appeal length of murder sentence

25 June 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 250: City of Derry Airport on the up – plus Sally Murphy, new President of Donegal Women in Business Network

25 June 2025
Advertisement

