The Children’s Rights Alliance is calling for a public inquiry to be carried out into the disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin.

Last week marked three years since he was last seen in public – he would have celebrated his ninth birthday last month.

A Garda investigation is continuing.

Chief Executive of the Children’s Rights Alliance, Tanya Ward, says there are still so many unanswered questions regarding the young boy’s disappearance…………