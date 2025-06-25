Derry City announce signing of Adam Frizzell

Derry City have confirmed the signing of Scottish midfielder Adam Frizzell, who has joined the club from Airdrieoneans.

The 27-year-old, who has agreed an 18-month contract, will be available for selection after July the 1st.

In a statement on their website, the club said:

Frizzell began his senior career at Kilmarnock and has gained valuable experience across the Scottish leagues with spells at Livingston, Queen of the South, and Dumbarton.

He spent the last four years with Airdrioneans making 169 appearances and scoring 17 goals. Here he impressed with his creativity and leadership in midfield.

Frizzell joined up with the rest of the squad at training today at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium as he begins life on Foyleside”.

The news of signing comes off the back of the departure of Dom Thomas, who has left the Brandywell after just six months.

He has signed for Ayr United on a two-year deal.