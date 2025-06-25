Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Derry City announce signing of Adam Frizzell

Photo: Derry City FC on X

Derry City have confirmed the signing of Scottish midfielder Adam Frizzell, who has joined the club from Airdrieoneans.

The 27-year-old, who has agreed an 18-month contract, will be available for selection after July the 1st.

In a statement on their website, the club said:

“Derry City FC are pleased to confirm the signing of Scottish midfielder Adam Frizzell, who joins the club on a permanent deal from Airdrieoneans.

The 27-year-old has agreed an 18-month contract with the Candystripes and is available for selection after 1 July.

Frizzell began his senior career at Kilmarnock and has gained valuable experience across the Scottish leagues with spells at Livingston, Queen of the South, and Dumbarton.

He spent the last four years with Airdrioneans making 169 appearances and scoring 17 goals. Here he impressed with his creativity and leadership in midfield.

Frizzell joined up with the rest of the squad at training today at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium as he begins life on Foyleside”.

The news of signing comes off the back of the departure of Dom Thomas, who has left the Brandywell after just six months.

He has signed for Ayr United on a two-year deal.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

511316476_1048424660803941_138517020150156391_n
News

Car seized and motorist arrested for drink driving in Letterkenny

25 June 2025
Paralyzed man using his wheelchair
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Disabled Persons Organisation says regional imbalance is to blame for lack of accessibility in the county

25 June 2025
Charles Ward
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘It’s exhausting to live through the defective concrete crisis 24/7’ – Deputy Ward

25 June 2025
Senator Manus Boyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Need for more bus services in South West Donegal raised in the Seanad

25 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

511316476_1048424660803941_138517020150156391_n
News

Car seized and motorist arrested for drink driving in Letterkenny

25 June 2025
Paralyzed man using his wheelchair
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Disabled Persons Organisation says regional imbalance is to blame for lack of accessibility in the county

25 June 2025
Charles Ward
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘It’s exhausting to live through the defective concrete crisis 24/7’ – Deputy Ward

25 June 2025
Senator Manus Boyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Need for more bus services in South West Donegal raised in the Seanad

25 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 June 2025
castlerock
News

Hazel Stewart refused leave to appeal length of murder sentence

25 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube