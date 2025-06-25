Dom Thomas leaves Derry City

Dom Thomas has left Derry City, just six months after transferring there from Queens Park.

The Scottish left winger had signed a two-year deal with the Candy Stripes in January, but has now signed for Ayr United in the Scottish Championship.

He made a total of 13 appearances for City, scoring one goal and making three assists.

The club said: “Derry City FC can confirm that Dom Thomas has joined Ayr United on a permanent transfer. The club would like to thank Dom for his time here and wish him well in the future”.