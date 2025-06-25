Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Disabled Persons Organisation says regional imbalance is to blame for lack of accessibility in the county

The Donegal Disabled Persons Organisation DPO has blamed regional imbalance for the lack of accessible footpaths, roads, buildings, transport and internet connectivity in Donegal.

The group recently held two workshops on issues disabled people want the United Nations Committee for the Rights of Persons’ with Disabilities to ask the Irish state in September.

One participant said access for disabled people in the Northwest is “bad” but is “doubly bad” in Donegal.

Donegal Community Development worker for the Independent Living Movement of Ireland, Pippa Black says the lack of accessibility is a sign of severe underinvestment:

511316476_1048424660803941_138517020150156391_n
News

Car seized and motorist arrested for drink driving in Letterkenny

25 June 2025
Paralyzed man using his wheelchair
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Disabled Persons Organisation says regional imbalance is to blame for lack of accessibility in the county

25 June 2025
Charles Ward
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘It’s exhausting to live through the defective concrete crisis 24/7’ – Deputy Ward

25 June 2025
Senator Manus Boyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Need for more bus services in South West Donegal raised in the Seanad

25 June 2025
