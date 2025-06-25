Donegal Disabled Persons Organisation says regional imbalance is to blame for lack of accessibility in the county

The Donegal Disabled Persons Organisation DPO has blamed regional imbalance for the lack of accessible footpaths, roads, buildings, transport and internet connectivity in Donegal.

The group recently held two workshops on issues disabled people want the United Nations Committee for the Rights of Persons’ with Disabilities to ask the Irish state in September.

One participant said access for disabled people in the Northwest is “bad” but is “doubly bad” in Donegal.

Donegal Community Development worker for the Independent Living Movement of Ireland, Pippa Black says the lack of accessibility is a sign of severe underinvestment: