Hazel Stewart refused leave to appeal length of murder sentence

Double murderer Hazel Stewart’s been refused leave to appeal against the length of her sentence – for killing her police Constable husband and the wife of her ex-lover in County Derry over 30 years ago.

The legal challenge was based on fresh claims about her mental health, including the now 62-year-old had been coercively controlled by Colin Howell, who was also convicted of the murders.

She’s serving a minimum 18 years behind bars, after Trevor Buchanan and Lesley Howel were found in a fume-filled garage in Castlerock in 1991.

25 June 2025
