Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

HSE accused of operating a “policy of neglect” towards Letterkenny University Hospital

Cllr Declan Meehan has criticised the HSE, accusing it of operating a “policy of neglect” towards Letterkenny University Hospital.

At a Regional Health Forum West meeting yesterday, he said it is part of a persistent pattern of underinvestment that has left Donegal patients at a distinct disadvantage compared to their counterparts in neighbouring counties.

Cllr Meehan said the 2025 HSE Capital Plan provides for only €35 million investment in Donegal, out of a €1.33 billion budget, which equates to around 0.3% for 3.2% of the population.

He says people in Donegal are facing what he calls a postcode penalty:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Buttimer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish government funding for the A5 remains secure – Minister

25 June 2025
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Decision for people to vote from Northern Ireland for President long overdue’ – Deputy Mac Lochlainn

25 June 2025
Road-Closed-Sign2
News

Corveen Road blocked today and tomorrow due to resurfacing works

25 June 2025
ERNACT logo darker
News

Pioneering Letterkenny-based air quality project awarded €6.5 million in funding

25 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Buttimer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish government funding for the A5 remains secure – Minister

25 June 2025
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Decision for people to vote from Northern Ireland for President long overdue’ – Deputy Mac Lochlainn

25 June 2025
Road-Closed-Sign2
News

Corveen Road blocked today and tomorrow due to resurfacing works

25 June 2025
ERNACT logo darker
News

Pioneering Letterkenny-based air quality project awarded €6.5 million in funding

25 June 2025
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE accused of operating a “policy of neglect” towards Letterkenny University Hospital

25 June 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Step testing works to cause water supply disruptions in Glebe and Letterkenny

25 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube