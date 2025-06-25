HSE accused of operating a “policy of neglect” towards Letterkenny University Hospital

Cllr Declan Meehan has criticised the HSE, accusing it of operating a “policy of neglect” towards Letterkenny University Hospital.

At a Regional Health Forum West meeting yesterday, he said it is part of a persistent pattern of underinvestment that has left Donegal patients at a distinct disadvantage compared to their counterparts in neighbouring counties.

Cllr Meehan said the 2025 HSE Capital Plan provides for only €35 million investment in Donegal, out of a €1.33 billion budget, which equates to around 0.3% for 3.2% of the population.

He says people in Donegal are facing what he calls a postcode penalty: