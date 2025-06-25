Irish government funding for the A5 remains secure – Minister

The Dail’s been told that the quashing of approval for the A5 improvement plans is a blow, but the government is hopeful the issue raised in the Belfast High Court will be addressed speedily.

The issue was raised in the Dail last night by Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher.

Junior Minister Jerry Buttimer assured the Dail that the €600 million allocated to the project is secure, and plans for linked improvements in DonegalMonaghan and Louth and through the Ten-T project in Donegal …………….

Listen to the full conversation here –