Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Irish government funding for the A5 remains secure – Minister

The Dail’s been told that the quashing of approval for the A5 improvement plans is a blow, but the government is hopeful the issue raised in the Belfast High Court will be addressed speedily.

The issue was raised in the Dail last night by Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher.

Junior Minister Jerry Buttimer assured the Dail that the €600 million allocated to the project is secure, and plans for linked improvements in DonegalMonaghan and Louth and through the Ten-T project in Donegal …………….

 

Listen to the full conversation here –

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Buttimer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish government funding for the A5 remains secure – Minister

25 June 2025
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Decision for people to vote from Northern Ireland for President long overdue’ – Deputy Mac Lochlainn

25 June 2025
Road-Closed-Sign2
News

Corveen Road blocked today and tomorrow due to resurfacing works

25 June 2025
ERNACT logo darker
News

Pioneering Letterkenny-based air quality project awarded €6.5 million in funding

25 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Buttimer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish government funding for the A5 remains secure – Minister

25 June 2025
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Decision for people to vote from Northern Ireland for President long overdue’ – Deputy Mac Lochlainn

25 June 2025
Road-Closed-Sign2
News

Corveen Road blocked today and tomorrow due to resurfacing works

25 June 2025
ERNACT logo darker
News

Pioneering Letterkenny-based air quality project awarded €6.5 million in funding

25 June 2025
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE accused of operating a “policy of neglect” towards Letterkenny University Hospital

25 June 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Step testing works to cause water supply disruptions in Glebe and Letterkenny

25 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube