‘It’s exhausting to live through the defective concrete crisis 24/7’ – Deputy Ward

Deputy Charles Ward has told the Dáil that people are looking to move on with their lives and be rid of the burden that the defective concrete crisis has put on them and their families.

The Donegal Deputy was speaking on a Motion regarding Legislative and Structural Reforms to Accelerate Housing Delivery.

He said the “failure of this government, and previous governments, to deliver housing is a failure of public policy”.

Deputy Ward says the rates of depression, anxiety, PTSD and suicide ideation is high and an emergency response is needed to tackle the crisis:

