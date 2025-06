Lough Swilly RNLI rescued a lone fisherman whose craft had developed an engine problem this afternoon.

At 12.19pm, the crew were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist the man.

The Atlantic 85 Inshore Lifeboat was quickly launched and was on scene within minutes.

The crew quickly established a tow and took the boat to the safety of Rathmullan Pier.

The volunteer crew returned to Ned’s Point, refuelled and made ready for service.