Need for more bus services in South West Donegal raised in the Seanad

The Seanad has been told that a new plan governing Local Link services and other public transport is being drawn up to cover the period from 2026 to 2030.

The issue was raised by Senator Manus Boyle, who was calling for improvements in local rural transport systems, particularly in the vicinity of Ardara, Glenties, Mountcharles and Lough Eske.

He was told by Minister Jerry Buttimer that after recent service reviews in Inishowen and Fanad, the focus will now be put on South and South West Donegal.

He also pledged to visit Donegal next month, a pledge welcomed by Senator Boyle………

 

You can hear the full discussion here –

