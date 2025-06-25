New Regional Health Forum Chair says investment in LUH is a priority

The new Chair of the HSE’s Regional Health Forum says securing a surgical hub for Donegal will be a key target of his tenure, and he will be using his place at the top table to push the case with the HSE’s regional chief Tony Canavan and other officials.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle also says the need for more investment in Letterkenny University Hospital has been proven over and over again, and how the government and HSE respond to the united calls for doctors and political representatives in the coming months will be a litmus test for them.

Cllr McMonagle says in that context, agreement between the HSE and unions to move to a seven day working week is very positive, but it will require substantial investment to make it work……………

Hear the full interview here, where Cllr McMonagle begins by answering the question ‘Is this a particularly good time to take the chair?’

Pic – Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle with Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer, HSE West