Pioneering Letterkenny-based air quality project awarded €6.5 million in funding

€6.5 million investment has been approved for a pioneering project aimed at improving air quality across the island of Ireland.

The Partnership for Evidence and Action on Clean Air (PEACE-Air), led by Letterkenny-based ERNACT marks the first major cross-border initiative to address the shared challenge of air pollution.

Spanning 3.5 years, the project will bring together leading universities, local authorities, health bodies, and environmental agencies from both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

It will also create 15 new specialised roles focused on air quality monitoring, socio economic research, community engagement, and policy development.