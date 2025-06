Police in Derry are concerned for a man who was last seen in the Altnagelvin Hospital area this morning.

28-year-old Brendan was Casey was last seen at approximately 1.30am and is described as being 5’ 10, with a slim build and dark hair.

It is not known what he was wearing.

Should you know of Brendan’s whereabouts, or can help Police locate him, please call 101.