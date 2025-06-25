Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Up to 150,000 Irish people will be living with dementia by 2050

The amount of people diagnosed with dementia is expected to reach 150 thousand in the next 25 years.

That’s according to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, as it makes its pre-budget submission to the government today.

The charity reports a 55 per cent increase in people receiving day care at home last year, compared to 2023, while the number of people attending day care centres rose by almost a quarter.

The society says an estimated 2,451 people are living with dementia in Donegal, with approximately 64,000 affected across the country at present.

Chief Executive, Andy Heffernan wants the government to build upon the progress made to date………………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Senator Manus Boyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Need for more bus services in South West Donegal raised in the Seanad

25 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 June 2025
castlerock
News

Hazel Stewart refused leave to appeal length of murder sentence

25 June 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 250: City of Derry Airport on the up – plus Sally Murphy, new President of Donegal Women in Business Network

25 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Senator Manus Boyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Need for more bus services in South West Donegal raised in the Seanad

25 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 June 2025
castlerock
News

Hazel Stewart refused leave to appeal length of murder sentence

25 June 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 250: City of Derry Airport on the up – plus Sally Murphy, new President of Donegal Women in Business Network

25 June 2025
paul stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Belfast High Court ruling on A5 may have implications south of the border – Canning

25 June 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested following two robberies in Derry

25 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube