Up to 150,000 Irish people will be living with dementia by 2050

The amount of people diagnosed with dementia is expected to reach 150 thousand in the next 25 years.

That’s according to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, as it makes its pre-budget submission to the government today.

The charity reports a 55 per cent increase in people receiving day care at home last year, compared to 2023, while the number of people attending day care centres rose by almost a quarter.

The society says an estimated 2,451 people are living with dementia in Donegal, with approximately 64,000 affected across the country at present.

Chief Executive, Andy Heffernan wants the government to build upon the progress made to date………………..