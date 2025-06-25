Woman arrested following two robberies in Derry

A woman in her 30s has been arrested in Derry following two reports of robberies last night.

At approximately 8.40pm, a robbery-in-progress was reported at a shop on Heron Way in the Waterside, where the female suspect threatened a staff member with a knife, taking cash and other items from the shop.

Police responded and located a woman matching the description of the suspect, who was arrested.

While dealing with this incident, police received a report of a robbery at nearby commercial premises, which had occurred a short time earlier on Rossdowney Road. It was reported a female had entered the store and threatened a staff member with a knife, making off with cash.

The woman aged 37 years old, was arrested on suspicion of offences, including robbery, and she remains in custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing.