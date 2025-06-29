Donegal Doctors renew call for surgical hub at LUH amid concerns over “politically-motivated decision”

Local medical professionals campaigning for a surgical hub at Letterkenny University Hospital have expressed serious concern following confirmation from Minister Marian Harkin that her lobbying efforts secured the hub for Sligo.

On Friday, Minister Harkin confirmed with Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show that the decision formed part of her negotiations during the Programme for Government.

The group of doctors will meet with Minister for Health, Dr Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, on Tuesday evening to continue discussions and present new clinical and demographic data supporting their campaign.

Responding to the revelation, Dr Padraig McGuinness, one of the doctors behind the campaign for a surgical hub in Letterkenny, says the decision was made at the expense of the 160,000 patients living in Donegal.