Donegal Doctors renew call for surgical hub at LUH amid concerns over “politically-motivated decision”

Local medical professionals campaigning for a surgical hub at Letterkenny University Hospital have expressed serious concern following confirmation from Minister Marian Harkin that her lobbying efforts secured the hub for Sligo.

On Friday, Minister Harkin confirmed with Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show that the decision formed part of her negotiations during the Programme for Government.

The group of doctors will meet with Minister for Health, Dr Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, on Tuesday evening to continue discussions and present new clinical and demographic data supporting their campaign.

Responding to the revelation, Dr Padraig McGuinness, one of the doctors behind the campaign for a surgical hub in Letterkenny, says the decision was made at the expense of the 160,000 patients living in Donegal.

Donegal Doctors renew call for surgical hub at LUH amid concerns over “politically-motivated decision”

29 June 2025
514671084_1030004065961275_8533392103917791008_n
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI tasked to assist to paddle boarders in difficulty at Lisfannon Beach

29 June 2025
285354
News, Audio, Top Stories

Police reviewing footage from Kneecap’s Glastonbury performance

29 June 2025
candle
News, Top Stories

Murder inquiry launched following death of pregnant mother-of-two in Down

29 June 2025
