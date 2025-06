Lough Swilly RNL were tasked to assist two paddleboarders who got into difficulty off Lisfannon Beach this afternoon.

Malin Head Coast Guard made the call at 13.22pm and the Atlantic 85 Inshore Lifeboat was quickly launched.

They were then stood down as the two teenagers made it safely to shore.

The volunteer crew returned to Ned’s Point, refuelled and made ready for service.

Lough Swilly RNL have thanked the member of the public who raised the alarm with the Coast Guard.