#LoveDonegal Day 2024 reached 99 million people globally

Donegal County Council has confirmed that 2024’s #LoveDonegal Day reached 99.5 million people around the world.

They say it was the most successful day in the campaign’s history.

The social media campaign encourages Donegal natives to share their love for the county with the world, using the hashtags #LoveDonegal and #DúnnanGallAbú.

Donegal County Council says it has “taken on a life of its own” and “showcases the unparalleled beauty, rich history, and vibrant community spirit of County Donegal to audiences across the world”.

