MacGill Summer School to explore the theme of ‘A Fractured World’

Details of this years MacGill Summer School have been released.

The event takes place in Glenties from the 17th to the 19th of July, exploring the theme ‘A Fractured World’.

Announcing this year’s theme, the school’s organisers say the key question is with a potential trade war with the U.S. on the horizon, and conflict around the globe, how can Ireland and Europe navigate this increasingly fractured world?.

This will be the 45th staging of the MacGill Summer School in Glenties, with organisers saying the school, in association with University of Notre Dame, has become Ireland’s international forum for thought leaders to discuss the critical issues facing Ireland, Europe and the world.

Participants this year include Junior Minister Thomas Byrne, Stormont Economy Minister Dr. Caoimhe Archibald, Attorney General Rossa Fanning, Labour leader Ivana Bacik, SDLP leader Claire Hanna and former ministers Stephen Donnelly and Lucinda Creighton.

More details HERE

 

