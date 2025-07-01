Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Cash stolen from Franciscan Friary in Rossnowlagh

A sum of cash was stolen from the Franciscan Friary in Rossnowlagh on Wednesday of last week.

At around 12.55 pm, two males entered the Friary.

One was aged in his 20s wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a black cap, and the other was in his teens wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, a pink and orange t-shirt, and a black cap.

They forced open a petition’s donation box from which the money was taken.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have observed the pair in question or a black VW Passat with a partial registration of ’10 LK’ in the area of the Friary on that date to get in touch.

Garda Sergeant Charlene Anderson told Michaela Clarke on today’s Nine ‘Til Noon Show that there is support for those worried about their security:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

broken window smashed
News

Window smashed of business premises in Donegal Town

1 July 2025
flat tyre slash
News

Tyres of parked vehicles slashed in Cloghan

1 July 2025
Gardai (1)
News

Food van vandalised at Gambles Square in Ramelton

1 July 2025
friary rssknowagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cash stolen from Franciscan Friary in Rossnowlagh

1 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

broken window smashed
News

Window smashed of business premises in Donegal Town

1 July 2025
flat tyre slash
News

Tyres of parked vehicles slashed in Cloghan

1 July 2025
Gardai (1)
News

Food van vandalised at Gambles Square in Ramelton

1 July 2025
friary rssknowagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cash stolen from Franciscan Friary in Rossnowlagh

1 July 2025
charlene anderson
News, Top Stories

Driver involved in Drumkeen crash left scene on foot

1 July 2025
Gardai (1)
News

Witnesses sought following two car crash in Culdaff

1 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube