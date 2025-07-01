Cash stolen from Franciscan Friary in Rossnowlagh

A sum of cash was stolen from the Franciscan Friary in Rossnowlagh on Wednesday of last week.

At around 12.55 pm, two males entered the Friary.

One was aged in his 20s wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a black cap, and the other was in his teens wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, a pink and orange t-shirt, and a black cap.

They forced open a petition’s donation box from which the money was taken.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have observed the pair in question or a black VW Passat with a partial registration of ’10 LK’ in the area of the Friary on that date to get in touch.

Garda Sergeant Charlene Anderson told Michaela Clarke on today’s Nine ‘Til Noon Show that there is support for those worried about their security: