Cllr Martin McDermott has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, with his Fianna Fail colleague Cllr Fionan Bradley chosen as his deputy.

Cllr McDermott takes over from Cllr Jack Murray, to whom tributes were paid today.

Members also expressed hope that the election of Inishowen Cllr Paul Canning as Cathaoirleach of the county council yesterday will see a renewed focus on the peninsula.