Cows stolen from Manorcunningham farm.

*Not the cattle in question*

Gardaí are investigating a recent report of the theft of cattle from the Galdonagh area of Manorcunningham between 6 pm on Monday, the 16th of June, and 9 am the following morning.

It’s believed that a red and white shorthorn bullock, a black shorthorn heifer, a black Aberdeen Angus heifer, and a black Hereford Cross heifer were stolen.

Gardaí are asking that anyone who comes across similar cattle for sale to make contact with them, or if they observed any suspicious activity or vehicles in that area between those dates.

