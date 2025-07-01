Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal lagging behind social housing targets


Local authorities met just 18% of their targets for own-build social housing accommodation between 2022 and 2024, with Donegal being the worst performing in Ireland.

The figures come as Housing Minister James Browne will tell Cabinet this morning of plans for a new league table to track social housing delivery by local councils.

Across the board, Donegal was the worst-performing Local Authority, delivering only 248 of its target of 534.

178 were built by Donegal County Council, while no houses were purchased under a turnkey acquisition.

31 social houses were built by an approved housing body in this county, and 16 turnkey acquisitions were made through an AHB.

Finally, the remaining 23 houses are accounted for through the Part V contribution of developers.

The figures come as Housing Minister James Browne will tell Cabinet this morning of plans for a new league table to track social housing delivery by local councils.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI police
News

Two arrested in Derry after failing to stop for police

1 July 2025
new car
News

252 car registration plates come into effect today

1 July 2025
job spot template -nomadic
News

Killygordon company expanding across Europe

1 July 2025
Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Audio

CAO ‘Change of Mind’ closes today

1 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI police
News

Two arrested in Derry after failing to stop for police

1 July 2025
new car
News

252 car registration plates come into effect today

1 July 2025
job spot template -nomadic
News

Killygordon company expanding across Europe

1 July 2025
Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Audio

CAO ‘Change of Mind’ closes today

1 July 2025
house housing home
News, Top Stories

Donegal lagging behind social housing targets

1 July 2025
Cllr Niamh Kennedy Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council performs the official opening of the Killybegs Town Centre Regeneration Project on Friday last along with Charlie McConalogue TD, John G. McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, Senator Manus Boyle, Council Officials, Staff and Stakeholders. Photo by Gerard McHugh Photography
News

Killybegs 2040 Regeneration Project officially opens

1 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube