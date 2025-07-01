Donegal lagging behind social housing targets



Local authorities met just 18% of their targets for own-build social housing accommodation between 2022 and 2024, with Donegal being the worst performing in Ireland.

The figures come as Housing Minister James Browne will tell Cabinet this morning of plans for a new league table to track social housing delivery by local councils.

Across the board, Donegal was the worst-performing Local Authority, delivering only 248 of its target of 534.

178 were built by Donegal County Council, while no houses were purchased under a turnkey acquisition.

31 social houses were built by an approved housing body in this county, and 16 turnkey acquisitions were made through an AHB.

Finally, the remaining 23 houses are accounted for through the Part V contribution of developers.

