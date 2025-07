€9,000 has been awarded to six organisations through the Non-Mainstream Music Education Bursary Scheme.

The Mullaghduff Band, Comhaltas Craobh Fhanada and the Manorcunningham Pipe Band each received €2,000.

While the Arranmore Pipe Band, St Carthas Pipe Band, and St Catherine’s Accordion Band each were awarded €1,000.

The scheme aims to support groups that foster the talent of young musicians.