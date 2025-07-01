Government Chief Whip declines to comment on government position on North West Surgical Hub

The Government Chief Whip Minister Mary Butler has declined to comment on whether or not a surgical hub for Sligo University is part of the programme for government on foot of negotiations with independents.

Health Minister Jenifer Carroll McNeill, who is having another meeting with a delegation of doctors from Donegal tonight says no decision has been made.

The issue was raised during discussions on the week’s Order of Business in the Dail this afternoon by Sinn Fein Whip and Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, who referenced the assertion by Minister Marian Harkin on last Friday’s Nine til Noon Show that a specific commitment had been given………..