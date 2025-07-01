Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Killybegs 2040 Regeneration Project officially opens

The Killybegs 2040 Regeneration Project has officially opened.

As part of the project, the derelict Island House property was regenerated to provide a tourist information and reception centre, public conveniences, and office space.

The scheme, jointly funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and Donegal County Council, also included a revitalised public realm located at the Diamond, Main Street, and Shore Road areas of Killybegs.

The project was designed by McCabe Architects, Donegal Town, and constructed by McDermott & Trearty Construction Ltd, Letterkenny.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy says the works are a huge investment in the future of Killybegs.

