Kerga, the parent company of Killygordon-based Nomadic Foods, has acquired Münsterland, a leading German Ready-to-Drink specialist.

It’s part of Kerga’s strategy to build a European group of convenience food and beverage businesses.

100 people are employed in the county through Nomadic.

Killygordon-based Alan Cunningham, Chief Executive of Kerga and Nomadic Foods, says they are on track to sell more than 100 million units across Europe next year.