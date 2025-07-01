Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Kimmins seeks clearance from the Executive to appeal last week’s A5 judgement

The North’s Infrastructure Minister is asking the Executive to appeal the High Court judgement in favour of a legal challenge to the A5.

After meeting with the ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign, Minister Liz Kimmins said having received legal advice, she is considering all options.

She says she is minded to appeal but because of the cross-cutting implications of this decision, this will need Executive approval.

She stressed the A5 is a hugely important strategic road and alongside the road safety benefits, a new dual carriageway will deliver economic and employment benefits to the North West region.

**************************

 

Statement in full –

 

 

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has provided an update on the A5 judgement and has said she will bring a recommendation to the Executive to appeal the judgement.  

The Minister was speaking as she met with the Enough is Enough campaign. 

Minister Kimmins said: “While the judgement last week was very disappointing and now after taking time to consider it, I have received legal advice and I am considering all options available to me. I am minded to appeal but because of the cross-cutting implications of this decision, this will need Executive approval.  

“This is a hugely important strategic road and alongside the road safety benefits, a new dual carriageway will deliver economic and employment benefits to that region. I have been heartened by the support and determination of many to see the road get built and I thank Enough is Enough, the A5/N2 Cross-Border Committee and the Irish Government and many others for their continued support.

“Justice McAlinden highlighted the merits of the scheme and agreed that a new and safer A5 should be built. This case was the first case to test the north’s climate policy.  Acutely aware of this context, we submitted extensive evidence in relation to the climate aspects of this case which was acknowledged in the judgement along with the cross-departmental working and transboundary consultation that took place.  

“I am determined that this road will be built and it is important that everyone who wants to see this happen works together in a constructive way to achieve that goal. We owe it to the people who have sadly lost their lives on this road.”   

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Liz Kimmins
News, Top Stories

Kimmins seeks clearance from the Executive to appeal last week’s A5 judgement

1 July 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday July 1st

1 July 2025
Verona Murphy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pat the Cope Gallagher clashes with Ceann Comhairle over surgical hub question

1 July 2025
Padraig Dail Rockall
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government Chief Whip declines to comment on government position on North West Surgical Hub

1 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Liz Kimmins
News, Top Stories

Kimmins seeks clearance from the Executive to appeal last week’s A5 judgement

1 July 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday July 1st

1 July 2025
Verona Murphy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pat the Cope Gallagher clashes with Ceann Comhairle over surgical hub question

1 July 2025
Padraig Dail Rockall
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government Chief Whip declines to comment on government position on North West Surgical Hub

1 July 2025
Martin
News, Top Stories

Cllr Martin McDermott elected Cathaoirleach of Inishowen MD

1 July 2025
guitar-musical-instrument-stringed-instrument-wooden-guitar-thumb
News

€9,000 awarded to six Donegal music groups

1 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube