Kimmins seeks clearance from the Executive to appeal last week’s A5 judgement

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has provided an update on the A5 judgement and has said she will bring a recommendation to the Executive to appeal the judgement.
The Minister was speaking as she met with the Enough is Enough campaign.
Minister Kimmins said: “While the judgement last week was very disappointing and now after taking time to consider it, I have received legal advice and I am considering all options available to me. I am minded to appeal but because of the cross-cutting implications of this decision, this will need Executive approval.
“This is a hugely important strategic road and alongside the road safety benefits, a new dual carriageway will deliver economic and employment benefits to that region. I have been heartened by the support and determination of many to see the road get built and I thank Enough is Enough, the A5/N2 Cross-Border Committee and the Irish Government and many others for their continued support.
“Justice McAlinden highlighted the merits of the scheme and agreed that a new and safer A5 should be built. This case was the first case to test the north’s climate policy. Acutely aware of this context, we submitted extensive evidence in relation to the climate aspects of this case which was acknowledged in the judgement along with the cross-departmental working and transboundary consultation that took place.
“I am determined that this road will be built and it is important that everyone who wants to see this happen works together in a constructive way to achieve that goal. We owe it to the people who have sadly lost their lives on this road.”