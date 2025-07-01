Kimmins seeks clearance from the Executive to appeal last week’s A5 judgement

The North’s Infrastructure Minister is asking the Executive to appeal the High Court judgement in favour of a legal challenge to the A5.

After meeting with the ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign, Minister Liz Kimmins said having received legal advice, she is considering all options.

She says she is minded to appeal but because of the cross-cutting implications of this decision, this will need Executive approval.

She stressed the A5 is a hugely important strategic road and alongside the road safety benefits, a new dual carriageway will deliver economic and employment benefits to the North West region.

