Pat the Cope Gallagher clashes with Ceann Comhairle over surgical hub question

Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers says Health Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill will make decisions on surgical provision in the North West based on her discussions with clinicians, public representatives and others, and those discussions are continuing in good faith.

The minister was responding to Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, who raised the assertion by Minister Marian Harkin on last Friday’s Nine til Noon Show that a specific commitment had been given in discussions on the programme for government to locate a surgical hub in Sligo, which is also the stated chosen option of the HSE.

Deputy Gallagher, who clashed with the Ceann Comhairle about the amount of time he was given to ask his question, said clarity is needed………….

Minister Jack Chambers said the health minister continues to listen to everyone……………….

Hear the full discussion here –