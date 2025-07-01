Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Pat the Cope Gallagher clashes with Ceann Comhairle over surgical hub question

Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers says Health Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill will make decisions on surgical provision in the North West based on her discussions with clinicians, public representatives and others, and those discussions are continuing in good faith.

The minister was responding to Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, who raised the assertion by Minister Marian Harkin on last Friday’s Nine til Noon Show that a specific commitment had been given in discussions on the programme for government to locate a surgical hub in Sligo, which is also the stated chosen option of the HSE.

Deputy Gallagher, who clashed with the Ceann Comhairle about the amount of time he was given to ask his question, said clarity is needed………….

 

Minister Jack Chambers said the health minister continues to listen to everyone……………….

 

Hear the full discussion here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday July 1st

1 July 2025
Verona Murphy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pat the Cope Gallagher clashes with Ceann Comhairle over surgical hub question

1 July 2025
Padraig Dail Rockall
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government Chief Whip declines to comment on government position on North West Surgical Hub

1 July 2025
Martin
News, Top Stories

Cllr Martin McDermott elected Cathaoirleach of Inishowen MD

1 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday July 1st

1 July 2025
Verona Murphy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pat the Cope Gallagher clashes with Ceann Comhairle over surgical hub question

1 July 2025
Padraig Dail Rockall
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government Chief Whip declines to comment on government position on North West Surgical Hub

1 July 2025
Martin
News, Top Stories

Cllr Martin McDermott elected Cathaoirleach of Inishowen MD

1 July 2025
guitar-musical-instrument-stringed-instrument-wooden-guitar-thumb
News

€9,000 awarded to six Donegal music groups

1 July 2025
Garda Car 2
Top Stories, Audio

Garda Information slot – Tuesday, July 1st

1 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube