An information appeal has been made by gardaí after two drivers sustained minor injuries in a collision on Tuesday night last in Culdaff.

It happened on the R238 at Templemoyle between 10.15 pm and 10.45 pm.

One car was travelling from Malin towards Culdaff, while the other was driving in the opposite direction.

There were no passengers in either of the cars.

Gardaí are asking witnesses or those with dashcam footage to make contact with the Buncrana team.