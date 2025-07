The 42-year-old woman who was arrested in connection with the murder of a pregnant mother-of-two in County Down has been released unconditionally.

27-year-old Sarah Montgomery died at a house in Donaghadee on Saturday.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder, and the woman, who was released this morning, was arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The PSNI says both suspects were known to the victim.