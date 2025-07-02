Business Matters, Ep 251 – Charlie Boyle, CEO of Customer Service Excellence Ireland

On Business Matters this week Chris Ashmore speaks with Charlie Boyle, the CEO of Customer Service Excellence Ireland, which is based in the GTEIC Innovation Hub in Gweedore.

Since the company was founded in 2014, the west Donegal man has seen his company develop, building up clients not just in Ireland but also overseas, and notably in the Middle East.

His expertise in customer relations and new business development has been instrumental in advancing service excellence across various sectors.

And he is certainly upbeat not just about the outlook for his company but for Donegal. Indeed, he believes that people from the county often really excel when it comes to customer engagement and service.

He is developing a Human Skills institute based out of Donegal, and further employment and opportunities beckon.

He is certainly a busy man, and when Chris caught up with him he had just returned from Dublin where he is involved in a Customer Experience programme at the Iconic Book of Kells at Trinity College. Incidentally around one million visitors a year visit the Book of Kells.

He has also just published a book titled “The Future Is Human” which has as its sub-title “Unlocking the skills that will define success in an evolving world.”

We’ll hear more about the book later, but Chris began by asking him to outline a little bit about his business and what exactly Customer Service Excellent Ireland is all about.