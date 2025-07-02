Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Business Matters, Ep 251 – Charlie Boyle, CEO of Customer Service Excellence Ireland

On Business Matters this week Chris Ashmore speaks with Charlie Boyle, the  CEO of Customer Service Excellence Ireland, which is based in the GTEIC Innovation Hub in Gweedore.

Since the company was founded in 2014,  the west Donegal man has seen his company develop, building up clients not just in Ireland but also overseas, and notably in the Middle East.

His expertise in customer relations and new business development has been instrumental in advancing service excellence across various sectors.

And he is certainly upbeat not just about the outlook for his company but for Donegal. Indeed, he believes that people from the county often really excel when it comes to customer engagement and service.

He is developing a Human Skills institute based out of Donegal, and further employment and opportunities beckon.

He is certainly a busy man, and when Chris caught up with him he had just returned from Dublin where he is involved in a Customer Experience programme at the Iconic Book of Kells at Trinity College. Incidentally around one million visitors a year visit the Book of Kells.

He has also just published a book titled “The Future Is Human” which has as its sub-title “Unlocking the skills that will define success in an evolving world.”

We’ll hear more about the book later, but Chris began by asking him to outline a little bit about his business and what exactly Customer Service Excellent Ireland is all about.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Sunny background, blue sky with white clouds and sun
News, Top Stories

Malin Head hits new max temperature for June since 1957!

2 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 July 2025
Obit Template (82)
News, Top Stories

Sadness at passing of Brother Kevin Crowley aged 90

2 July 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 251 – Charlie Boyle, CEO of Customer Service Excellence Ireland

2 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Sunny background, blue sky with white clouds and sun
News, Top Stories

Malin Head hits new max temperature for June since 1957!

2 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 July 2025
Obit Template (82)
News, Top Stories

Sadness at passing of Brother Kevin Crowley aged 90

2 July 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 251 – Charlie Boyle, CEO of Customer Service Excellence Ireland

2 July 2025
derrycourthouse
News

Derry teens charged to court an number of driving and drug offences

2 July 2025
dublin airport
News, Audio

Over 90% of young people know someone planning to emigrate

2 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube