DCSDC approves new capital programme

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee have approved a new capital investment programme which will see a range of capital projects being delivered across all District Electoral Areas within the Council area.

The investment forms part of a new £482m programme of transformative strategic and community capital investment being taken forward by Council.

New leisure facilities in Templemore and Strabane are going to the planning stage, and a number of community capital projects are progressing.

Council’s Lead Finance Officer, Alfie Dallas advised Members that, despite a very challenging external funding environment, the new community investment approved would see the delivery of nine new play parks across the Council District, located at Currynerin, Rossdowney, Clady, Sperrin Heritage Centre, Carlton Drive, Hazelbank, Prehen, Glenowen and Carnhill.

Two new community centres are being developed at Glenview and Springhill. Other initiatives approved last evening include the refurbishment of Leafair 3G pitch, new carparking at Leafair community hub, new floodlighting at Melvin Arena, greenway lighting projects at Foyle Valley, Drumahoe and Bay Road, and the development of recycling facilities at Castlederg as well as progression of site acquisition and detailed designs for new recycling facilities in the Waterside.

As works progress on the new cemetery provision at Mullenan Road, funding will also be allocated to future proof capacity and address health and safety issues at Council’s other cemetery sites at Mountcastle, Ballyoan, Strabane and Castlederg.

Further details and agenda documents available HERE