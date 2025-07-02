Defective Block Scheme needs to be a priority – Cllr McDermott

The new Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District says changes to the Defective Block Scheme must be prioritised to ensure that people entitled to more support get it as quickly as possible.

Cllr Martin McDermott says it’s particularly important that provision is made for an upfront payment, as people are struggling to begin the process.

Cllr McDermott is also seeking a meeting between a delegation of members, council officials and Department of Housing personnel to iron out a number of issues.

He says at present, there’s too much miscommunication and confusion: