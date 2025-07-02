Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Derry sign Bannon from Burton Albion

Photo: DerryCityFC.com

Derry City have announced the signing of Alex Bannon on a year-long loan from Burton Albion.

The 21-year-old Scot started his career with Queens Park and made over 50 appearances before signing for Burton last June.

After a dozen appearances for Albion, he spent time on loan at Airdrieonians where he was vital in their run to the playoffs.

Candy Stripes manager Tiernan Lynch was delighted with the new arrival:

““He’s a young lad with plenty of senior experience under his belt. He can play in a number of different positions and someone we are looking forward to getting in and working with”.

“He can play right side centre half, right wing back, right back or even as a six”.

“He’s a very versatile lad and the big attraction to us is the number of senior games. He is someone that we definitely feel that can come in and make an impact. No one should be safe and everyone should know that when they come in on the Monday morning they have a fight on their hands”.

The club are awaiting international clearance for the player from the SFA.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI road closed
News

Drumnakilly Road in Omagh blocked following collision

2 July 2025
Sunny background, blue sky with white clouds and sun
News, Top Stories

Malin Head hits new max temperature for June since 1957!

2 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 July 2025
Obit Template (82)
News, Top Stories

Sadness at passing of Brother Kevin Crowley aged 90

2 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI road closed
News

Drumnakilly Road in Omagh blocked following collision

2 July 2025
Sunny background, blue sky with white clouds and sun
News, Top Stories

Malin Head hits new max temperature for June since 1957!

2 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 July 2025
Obit Template (82)
News, Top Stories

Sadness at passing of Brother Kevin Crowley aged 90

2 July 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 251 – Charlie Boyle, CEO of Customer Service Excellence Ireland

2 July 2025
derrycourthouse
News

Derry teens charged to court an number of driving and drug offences

2 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube