Derry sign Bannon from Burton Albion

Derry City have announced the signing of Alex Bannon on a year-long loan from Burton Albion.

The 21-year-old Scot started his career with Queens Park and made over 50 appearances before signing for Burton last June.

After a dozen appearances for Albion, he spent time on loan at Airdrieonians where he was vital in their run to the playoffs.

Candy Stripes manager Tiernan Lynch was delighted with the new arrival:

““He’s a young lad with plenty of senior experience under his belt. He can play in a number of different positions and someone we are looking forward to getting in and working with”.

“He can play right side centre half, right wing back, right back or even as a six”.

“He’s a very versatile lad and the big attraction to us is the number of senior games. He is someone that we definitely feel that can come in and make an impact. No one should be safe and everyone should know that when they come in on the Monday morning they have a fight on their hands”.

The club are awaiting international clearance for the player from the SFA.