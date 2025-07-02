Donegal Homeowners and Trades Can Access Free Retrofit Training This July

Homeowners and tradespeople across Donegal will have the chance to pick up valuable new skills this July, thanks to a mobile training unit delivering free, accredited courses in home energy upgrades and retrofitting.

The NZEB (Near Zero Energy Building) Retrofit Mobile Training Unit will visit Dungloe (14th–18th July) and Letterkenny (21st–25th July), bringing high-quality training and information right to the heart of the community. The programme is led by Donegal Local Development CLG (DLDC), working in partnership with the National Construction Training Campus, Mount Lucas, and LOETB.

Two training options are on offer. The NZEB Fundamental Awareness course is a one-day certified programme for tradespeople, or anyone interested in working in energy-efficient construction. It covers the basics of insulation, airtightness, ventilation, renewable energy, smart heating systems and best retrofit practices.

For homeowners, there’s a 2-hour Retrofit for Homeowners session, covering everything from practical energy-saving upgrades and insulation to understanding your BER rating and accessing SEAI grants. It’s ideal for anyone thinking of improving the comfort and efficiency of their home.

In addition to the training, public drop-in advice clinics will be held throughout both weeks. These informal sessions will offer expert tips on energy-saving options, help with grant applications, and guidance suited to all home types. Local Credit Unions will also be on hand with details about green loans and financial supports for retrofitting.

DLDC will also host two evening information sessions with Neil Gallagher, providing support and advice for homeowners affected by defective blocks. These will take place on Wednesday 16th July in Dungloe (4–6pm, Rosses Community School) and Wednesday 23rd July in Letterkenny (4–6pm, ATU).

“We’re proud to partner with Mount Lucas to bring this high-quality, accredited training directly to our communities,” said Margaret Larkin, Head of Operations at DLDC. “This initiative supports lifelong learning and empowers people in Donegal to upskill, make informed choices about energy use, and build more resilient homes and communities.”

All events are free, but training places are limited and must be booked in advance. To register or find out more, visit www.dldc.org or contact DLDC at 074 9127056 or email info@dldc.org.