The HSE is being urged to work with Google to establish a map showing the location of all the defibrillators in the country.

Donegal Senator Manus Boyle says people should be able to see their nearest machine on Google Maps in case of an emergency.

Bystander CPR in cases of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest increased by 25% between 2012 and 2023, according to a HSE report published last year.

Senator Boyle says he has personal experience and knows every second counts: