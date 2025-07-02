Drumnakilly Road in Omagh blocked following collision

Road users are advised that the Drumnakilly Road in Omagh is blocked following a road traffic collision near the junction with Camlough Road.
Police are urging people to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journeys.
