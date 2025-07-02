Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Flood relief work to start in Castlederg

 

The North’s Infrastructure Minister has announced that a £430,000 flood alleviation scheme on the Elmwood Green Stream in the Fyfin Road area of Castlederg is due to commence in the coming days.

Minister Liz Kimmins said the area has experienced localised flooding in recent years, most notably during the major floods in 2017.

The scheme will include the provision of approximately 835 metres of concrete culvert and additional drainage works. A newly constructed open channel will convey water from the culvert outfall to the nearby River Derg.

The construction work is expected to take eight months to complete.

