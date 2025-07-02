Health Minister says surgical hub decision is not influenced by coalition politics

A delegation of doctors from Donegal who met with the Health Minister yesterday say they had an open, honest, and respectful discussion about the urgent need for immediate surgical support at Letterkenny University Hospital.

In the meeting, Minister Jenifer Carroll MacNeill reiterated that no final decision has been made in relation to the location of a surgical hub in the northwest.

She also assured the group that the decision would be data-driven and not influenced by coalition politics.

It follows comments made by South Donegal and Sligo Minister Marian Harkin, which the Health Minister quashed.

Finally, the Minister asked that both clinicians and the local community give her more time to review all relevant data carefully.