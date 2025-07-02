Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Health Minister says surgical hub decision is not influenced by coalition politics

A delegation of doctors from Donegal who met with the Health Minister yesterday say they had an open, honest, and respectful discussion about the urgent need for immediate surgical support at Letterkenny University Hospital.

In the meeting, Minister Jenifer Carroll MacNeill reiterated that no final decision has been made in relation to the location of a surgical hub in the northwest.

She also assured the group that the decision would be data-driven and not influenced by coalition politics.

It follows comments made by South Donegal and Sligo Minister Marian Harkin, which the Health Minister quashed.

Finally, the Minister asked that both clinicians and the local community give her more time to review all relevant data carefully.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News

Water outage notice for Letterkenny issued

2 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-02 081418
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 9,400 people in Donegal served by ‘at risk’ water supplies

2 July 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio

Defective Block Scheme needs to be a priority – Cllr McDermott

2 July 2025
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Health Minister says surgical hub decision is not influenced by coalition politics

2 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News

Water outage notice for Letterkenny issued

2 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-02 081418
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 9,400 people in Donegal served by ‘at risk’ water supplies

2 July 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio

Defective Block Scheme needs to be a priority – Cllr McDermott

2 July 2025
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Health Minister says surgical hub decision is not influenced by coalition politics

2 July 2025
glenveagh defib 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator calls for defibs to be marked on Google maps

2 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-01 192649
News

Cottage Road in Dunfanaghy blocked for road repairs

2 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube